LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

WATCH: Bulldog Bite! Grisdale, Poland hand Champion first loss of the season

Sports

Jackie Grisdale netted 26 points to lead Poland to their first win of the season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team opened their season with a win Monday night as the Bulldogs topped previously unbeaten Champion 52-50.

Jackie Grisdale led the way for Poland with 26 points while Brooke Bobbey was the only other Bulldog in double-figures with 12.

Lizzy Herdman grabbed 10 rebounds in the win for Poland.

The win moves Poland to 1-0 while Champion falls to 4-1 on the young season.

The Bulldogs return to action on Thursday as they open league play at Struthers against the Wildcats.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com