WATCH: Bulldog Bite! Grisdale, Poland hand Champion first loss of the season

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team opened their season with a win Monday night as the Bulldogs topped previously unbeaten Champion 52-50.
Jackie Grisdale led the way for Poland with 26 points while Brooke Bobbey was the only other Bulldog in double-figures with 12.
Lizzy Herdman grabbed 10 rebounds in the win for Poland.
The win moves Poland to 1-0 while Champion falls to 4-1 on the young season.
The Bulldogs return to action on Thursday as they open league play at Struthers against the Wildcats.