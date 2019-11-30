WATCH: Brungard scampers for six more; Springfield pulling away in third quarter

Watch the video to see Brungard find paydirt again in the state semifinals.

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield has increased its’ lead to 28-7 over East Knox in the third quarter of the Division VI State Semifinals at Orrville High School Friday night.

Beau Brungard found the endzone for the second time in the third quarter on a thrilling run.

