Watch: Brungard eludes six Brookfield defenders in route to TD

Brungard ran past, around, and through Warrior defenders in route to a TD

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield won a wild game in Brookfield Friday night, 49-28 to move to 2-0 on the season.

One of the most exciting plays of the game, potentially one of the most exciting plays of the week, involved quarterback Beau Brungard dodging not one, not two, but SIX Brookfield defenders in route to a Tigers touchdown.

Watch the video above to see it happen.

