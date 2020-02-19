WATCH: Brooks big game powers South Range past Mooney

Live Now
Brooks big game powers South Range past Mooney

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was senior night at South Range, and a senior who led the way for the Raiders on Tuesday.

South Range senior Chris Brooks reached double figures in the 1st quarter, and finished with a game high 30 points in the Raider’s 57-47 win over Cardinal Mooney.

The Cardinals were led by Devon Jenkins, who finished with 16 points. Sonny Rodriguez add 11 for Mooney, who drops to (11-10) on the season.

South Range improves to (13-8) and will finish up the regular season against Niles on Wednesday night.

