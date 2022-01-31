BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield’s MiKenzie Jumper’s desperation three-pointer beat the third-quarter buzzer Monday against Champion.

Watch the video above to see the shot from Jumper.

Brookfield inbounded the ball from underneath their own hoop, with a half-court pass that found Jumper, who took a dribble and launched from well beyond the three-point line.

The Golden Flashes topped the Warriors on the night 52-47.

Isabella Meyer led the Golden Flashes with a team-high 17 points while Ava Howell had 11.

For Brookfield, Audrey Reardon had 17 points while Sophia Hook added 10.

With the win, Champion improves to 12-4 while the Warriors fall to 12-4.