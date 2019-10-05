Watch: Brookfield’s Briggs lowers shoulder and levels defender

Brookfield would go on to win big Friday night, 56-12

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield’s Tyler Briggs is more than a handful to bring down, and it typically takes multiple defenders to do so.

During a run in the second quarter, he busted through the line and shed multiple tacklers before lowering his shoulder and delivering a massive hit. Watch the video above to see the play.

Briggs would score to finish the drive and give Brookfield a 28-7 lead before the half.

