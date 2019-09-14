Watch: Brookfield routs United

Brookfield (2-1) hosts Liberty next Friday and then Newton Falls on September 20.

HANOVERTON,Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Warriors took care of the United Eagles, winning by the score of 42-14.

The Eagles (1-2) have now lost two straight games as they travel to Crestwood next week.

