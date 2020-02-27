WATCH: Brookfield girls bow out in District Semifinals; Cornerstone Christian advances

The Warriors were led by Audrey Reardon and Sophie Hook, who combined for 29 of the team's 31 points.

ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield girls basketball team fell to Cornerstone Christian, 63-31 Wednesday in a Division IV District Semifinal at Grand Valley High School.

The Warriors battled early to cut the halftime deficit to 26-14. But in the end, the Patriots pulled away in the second half to advance to the District Championship.

Brookfield was paced by Audrey Reardon with 15 points, while Sophie Hook had 14 of her own.



The Patriots were led by Madison Clooman (16 points) and MaKayla Clooman (14 points).

With the win, Cornerstone Christian advances to play Bristol Saturday at 4 PM back at Grand Valley High School.