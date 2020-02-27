Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 11
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH: Bristol girls take down top-seeded Maplewood; Panthers on to District Finals

Sports

The Panthers handed the Rockets their only two losses of the season, as Bristol advances to Saturday's District Championship.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol girls basketball team defeated rival Maplewood, 47-35 Wednesday in a Division IV District Semifinal at Grand Valley High School.

The Panthers handed the Rockets their only loss of the regular season back on February 6th, and followed suit with a spot in the District Finals on the line.

With the win, Bristol advances to play Cornerstone Christian Saturday at 4 PM in a Division IV District Championship back at Grand Valley High School.

Maplewood’s season comes to an end with a 22-2 record and their first outright conference title since 2013.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS