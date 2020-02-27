WATCH: Bristol girls take down top-seeded Maplewood; Panthers on to District Finals

The Panthers handed the Rockets their only two losses of the season, as Bristol advances to Saturday's District Championship.

ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol girls basketball team defeated rival Maplewood, 47-35 Wednesday in a Division IV District Semifinal at Grand Valley High School.

The Panthers handed the Rockets their only loss of the regular season back on February 6th, and followed suit with a spot in the District Finals on the line.

With the win, Bristol advances to play Cornerstone Christian Saturday at 4 PM in a Division IV District Championship back at Grand Valley High School.

Maplewood’s season comes to an end with a 22-2 record and their first outright conference title since 2013.