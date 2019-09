The Browns win on Monday night was their largest margin of victory in nearly five years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns 23-3 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football was not only their first of the season, it was also their largest margin of victory in nearly five years.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, and quarterback Baker Mayfield also reached some historical milestones in Monday Night’s win. The numbers alone and have them in some elite NFL company.

