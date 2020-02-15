WATCH: Boardman’s Tommy Fryda breaks program’s single-season three-point record

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Senior Tommy Fryda broke the Spartans’ single-season three-point record in a 66-60 win over Chaney Friday night.



The milestone moment came in the second quarter of the victory over the Cowboys.

The previous Boardman boys’ basketball single-season record was 53 three-pointers, and was set 28 years ago.



Fryda finished with a total of six triples on the night, ending the game with 18 points in the victory for Boardman.



Boardman’s single-season girls’ record is 61 triples.

With the win, the Spartans improve to 19-1 overall on the season.