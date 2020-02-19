WATCH: Boardman’s Anderson scores 38 to reach 1,000; Spartans rally past Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys basketball team used a fierce second-half comeback to defeat Ursuline, 62-60 Tuesday at Ursuline High School.

The Spartans trailed, 31-26 at halftime, but senior Derrick Anderson would take things over from there. Anderson scored a game-high 38 points and made history on the night as well. He entered the game needing 36 points to reach 1,000 points for his career, and Anderson’s milestone moment came on a free throw in the fourth quarter.



Ursuline was led by Daysean Harris with 18 points. Down 62-60 with 13 seconds left, the Irish had several late chances to tie the game, but a last-second attempt from Harris fell just short.

With the win, Boardman improves to 20-1 on the season. The Spartans round out the regular season on Friday at home against Austintown Fitch for senior night.