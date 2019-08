McDowell scored early and often against Boardman Friday night as the Spartans fell to the Trojans

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman fell behind early and could not recover as they lost to Erie McDowell 41-7.

On the Trojans opening drive of the game, Chris Juchno took it himself 82-yards to open the scoring for McDowell.

The Spartans lone touchdown of the night came when Zach Ryan found Cam Thompson from 26-yards out to get Boardman on the board.

The Spartans fall to 0-1 and will travel to Poland next Friday.