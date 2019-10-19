Watch: Boardman pulls past Ursuline

Boardman led 21-19 after the third quarter. The Spartans pulled away and scored 13 points in the final quarter.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Boardman Spartans beat the Ursuline Fighting Irish by the score of 34-19.

Boardman improves to 3-5 while Ursuline falls to 1-7.

Boardman (3-5) hosts Austintown Fitch next week while Ursuline (1-7) travels to Cardinal Mooney.

