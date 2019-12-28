WATCH: Boardman holds off late charge from Poland to improve to 6-0

The Spartans were paced by Derrick Anderson with a game-high 23 in a 49-36 win over Poland Friday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys basketball team defeated Poland, 49-36 Friday in a battle at Boardman High School.

The Spartans led by seven at halftime, but were forced to hold off a second-half rally from Poland to keep their perfect record intact.

Derrick Anderson led the charge with a game-high 23 points. Tommy Fryda chipped in 9 points for the Spartans, including two big three-pointers in the final minutes to ice things away.

With the win, Boardman improves to 6-0 on the season.

Poland was paced by Michael Cougras with 10 points.

