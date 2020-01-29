WATCH: Boardman boys cruise past Howland to remain perfect in AAC

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys basketball team remains unbeaten in conference play this season, after a 64-31 win over Howland Tuesday night.

The Spartans raced out to a 21-0 advantage in the 1st quarter, with six different Boardman players connecting on a three pointer in the 1st half alone.

Senior Derrick Anderson had a game high 20 points. Senior Tommy Fryda added 11 for Boardman.

Spartans improve to (14-1) on the season, and (5-0) in the All-American Conference. Boardman will travel to Tallmadge this Friday.