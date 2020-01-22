WATCH: Boardman bounces back with win over Warren Harding

A couple of 10-win teams from the All-American Conference squared off Tuesday night in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple of 10-win teams from the All-American Conference squared off Tuesday night in Boardman. The Spartans, coming off their first loss of the season, bounced back in a big way with a 61-42 win over Warren Harding.

Boardman was led by senior Derrick Anderson, who finished with a game high 23 points. Tommy Fryda added 13 for the Spartans, who improve to (11-1) on the season.

The Raiders were paced once again, by senior Munch Owens, who finished with 14 points. Warren Harding drops to (10-6) on the season.