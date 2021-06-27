Watch: Black Bears turn amazing triple play in tie with Scrappers

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears tied in their series finale on Sunday at Eastwood Field 9-9.

Watch the video above to see an amazing triple play turned by the Black Bears in the win.

It happened in the 2nd inning, with runners on first and second, Jarrod Belbin skied a bunt that Black Bears pitcher Zach Bravo dove off the mound to catch. Bravo then turned to second base for the 2nd out and then Branden Comia was tagged out trying to go to second base.

After the Scrappers took the lead in the first inning, West Virginia would score three runs in the second inning and five in the fifth to push their lead to 9-2.

But Mahoning Valley would battle back, plating five in the bottom of the fifth, followed by three more in the 7th to tie the game at 9-9.

The Scrappers’ Bobby Sparling had 4 RBIs on the day.

Mahoning Valley will begin a five-game road trip starting Tuesday at State College.