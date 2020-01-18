WATCH: “Big step for us tonight” – Ursuline wears down Bristol to snap 6-game losing streak

The Irish outscored the Panthers by 15 in the second half, improving to 6-8 on the season.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys basketball team defeated Bristol, 74-59 in a non-conference battle at Ursuline High School.

The Panther started fast on the road and led by seven after the first quarter. But the Irish turned up the defensive pressure and outscored Bristol by 15 points in the second half to pull away for the victory.

Ursuline (6-8) was led Demarcus McElroy, who scored a game-high 16 points. Shawn Phillips chipped in 14, while Vince Armeni and Brady Shannon both had a dozen for the Irish.

Bristol was paced by Seth Mooney with 15 points. The Panthers drop to 9-2 on the season.