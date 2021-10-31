WATCH: Big bombs and bruising runs make Plays of the Week a Halloween treat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first week of playoff action for high school football in the Valley is in the books.

In Ohio, after 22 local teams entered the first week of the postseason, just 14 teams remain alive in search for a state championship.

Sports Team 27 shot 18 games this past week and we went through all the footage and found the best of the best in our Plays of the Week.

Watch the video above to see the top five plays.

