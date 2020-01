BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol outscored Lordstown 38-19 in the 2nd half to race past the Red Devils and get the win 66-43.

Lordstown led by 2 after the first quarter but Bristol would rebound to take a 28-24 lead at the half.

The Panthers were led by Matt Stephens and Matt Church who each had 18 points each while Nick Church added 11.

Aiden Force led the way for Lordstown with 12 while Kaiden Anthony had 10.

Bristol improves to 10-3 on the season.