WATCH: “Best night of my life” – Reserve’s Heater hits triple despite torn ACL on memorable senior night for Blue Devils

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve girls basketball team defeated Columbiana, 75-47 Thursday on a memorable senior night at Western Reserve High School.
The Blue Devils used their size down low with Danielle Vuletich to quickly build a double-digit lead in the first half. Reserve led 42-21 at halftime. Vuletich finished with a game-high 37 points, including 16 made field goals.
The moment of the night came when injured senior Emma Heater drilled a three pointer in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. Heater tore her ACL before the season began and was forced to watch her final season from the sidelines. She got the chance to start Thursday night and finished with five points.
“It was honestly the best night of my life, it’s the happiest,” said Heater. “It’s pretty special for me because I sat on the sidelines cheering on my team and getting the opportunity to shoot that three-pointer really made my night.”
“To finish out the year and to play Columbiana like this, I mean Columbiana a great team,” said Western Reserve head coach Steve Miller. “They got 17 wins of their own, they beat Salem, they beat McDonald so we knew they were a dangerous team. We’re excited where we’re at in the tournament and we’re anxious to get going.”
Western Reserve is a 2-seed in the upcoming Division IV Tournament in the Mineral Ridge District. Columbiana is a 3-seed in the Division III Tournament in the Struthers District.