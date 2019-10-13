WATCH: ‘Best moment of my life’ good enough to be Top Play for Week 7?

Would a game-winning field goal take the top spot in our Top Plays of the Week?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three teams entered Week 7 of the high school football season unbeaten and three teams walked away still without a loss after all the action this weekend.

Sports Team 27 shot 15 games this past week and we went through all the footage and found the best of the best from the week that was.

Watch the video above to see the Top Plays of the Week from this past week.

