WATCH: Beck shines for Canfield on 18th birthday

Canfield senior Brayden Beck scored a team-high 12 points to go along with 6 rebounds in a 50-31 win over Lakeview Tuesday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from Lakeview, 50-31, Tuesday in a non-conference battle at Canfield High School.

The Cardinals led just by just a point, 19-18 at halftime, before putting together a steady offensive performance in the final two quarters.

Senior Brayden Beck celebrated his 18th birthday in style with a team-high 12 points to go along with 6 assists.

Joe Bruno chipped in 11 points and 4 rebounds, while Trey Dye had 8 points and 3 assists, and Brent Herrman 7 points and 3 rebounds.

Lakeview (1-1) was paced by Brendon Kilpatrick with a game-high 16 points, while Ryan Carnahan added 11 points.

Canfield (2-0) travels to South Range Friday night for a big road contest against the Raiders.