Watch: Beck beats the buzzer! Ursuline shocks East in OT thriller

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior Tyler Beck hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Youngstown East, 67-66 in overtime Friday in a Steel Valley Conference battle at Ursuline High School.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from Friday’s game.

It was all Irish early as Ursuline led 40-23 at halftime. But the Golden Bears turned things around in the second half, going on a huge run to take the lead late. East’s John Clay had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his shot was just off the mark.

In overtime, the Golden Bears led by two with seconds left. Jakylin Irvin dribbled up the court and found Beck in the corner for the game-winning three at the buzzer.

“I’m just excited that we won honestly,” Beck said. “We should’ve beat them earlier but I mean this feels great for me. So it’s nice but we have to keep winning. We’re on I think eight games now and we’re just going to keep winning and hopefully we put the area on notice.”

“To be up 17 is disheartening,” said Keith Gunther, Ursuline head coach. “But to have a kid like Tyler who came to our program two years ago, who really, really had to make a lot of adjustments to play for us and become a starter. It’s just a testament to how hard the kid has worked.”

East was paced by Clay with a game-high 19 points, while DeMarcus McElroy had 14 for the Irish.