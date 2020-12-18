Watch: Back to back, Springfield quarterback named Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second straight season, Springfield quarterback Beau Brungard was named the WKBN-TV Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday.

The junior quarterback posted staggering numbers this season. Brungard threw for over 2,000 yards, ran for over 1,000 and accounted for 47 touchdowns this season.

With Brungard at quarterback over the last two years, the Tigers have won 25 games, two league titles, two Regional Championships and twice finished their season as the State Runner-Up.

“You know, there are so many great players around the Valley who could just as well have gotten this, but it means a lot to me,” said Springfield junior Beau Brungard. “Got to give God all the glory for everything he’s done for me, and my family, and I can’t forget about my o-line. They do everything for me pretty much, block for me, and keep me safe. I’m just so thankful.”

“He’s a pretty good football player,” said Springfield head coach Sean Guerriero. “Very gifted, but on top of that… it just seems like mentally, he’s been getting better and better and better.”

“Coming here last year, I didn’t have a lot of hopes that something like this could happen, and it did,” said Brungard. “Now that I’m back here this year, it just feels great. I can do it all again, and I’m just hoping that I do it again next year. Big 22 is such a great thing, and it just shows off the kind of talent that we have around this area. And I’m so glad to be a part of it and win it this year.”