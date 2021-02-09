Watch: Austintown-Fitch standout breaks Falcons’ all-time scoring mark in win over Howland

Austintown-Fitch senior Todd Simons is the new all-time leading scorer for the Falcons, a mark that has stood since 1955

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown-Fitch senior Todd Simons became the school’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday in a 58-44 win over Howland.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game and hear reaction from Simons.

The senior entered the game 11 points shy of tying the mark of 1,287 set by Jack Morrison in 1955.

Simons got off to a slow start, scoring just four points in the first half.

But it didn’t take long for him to get going in the second half, knocking down his first two field goals of the half.

Midway through the third quarter, Simons tied the record at the free throw line.

Just seconds later, the Falcons found Simons in transition for a lay-up, which broke the mark.

He finished with 25 points on the night, good for 1,301 points and counting for his career.

Cam Smith was also in double figures for the Falcons with 13 points on the evening.

For Howland, Bobby Sullivan had a team-high 10 points.