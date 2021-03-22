Watch as we surprise the winners of Trumbull County Player of the Year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cameron Hollobaugh had no idea what he was walking into Monday morning.

Waiting for him in the media room at Warren JFK was Trumbull County Coaches Association executive committee member and banquet chairman Roy Sembach, along with a trophy for being named Trumbull County Basketball Player of the Year.

“I’m honored. I was surprised at first when I walked in here, says Warren JFK senior Cameron Hollobaugh. “I was shocked and I’m just honored.”

Hollobaugh shouldn’t be too shocked, he’s coming off an outstanding season where he averaged over 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, while helping lead the Eagles to a District Title and the Division IV Regional Championship game.

Hollobaugh also becomes just the second player in county history to be named Player of the Year in both basketball and football.

“It means a lot just to know that I’ll be talked about for a long time,” says Hollobaugh. “Just to know that all my hard work has paid off and I mean, it’s rewarding.”

Over at McDonald High School, it was another surprise for senior standout Molly Howard, who was named Trumbull County’s Female Basketball Player of the Year.

“It makes me feel accomplished and proud of myself, but I’m feeling on top of the world,” says McDonald senior Molly Howard. “I’m so happy right now.”

Howard led the Blue Devils with over 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game this season. She led McDonald to 24 wins, a District and Regional title, along with a trip to the Division IV State Championship game.

“I don’t even know if I can wrap my head around that,” says Howard. “I just come and work hard and do my thing, and then I get all of this in return. I think it just shows that hard work really does pay off whether you think it does or not.”