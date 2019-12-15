WATCH: ‘As good as we want to be’ Late Mooney rally lifts Cardinals past Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys basketball team pulled even for the year as the Cardinals topped Poland Saturday night 38-34 in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic.
Down one with under two minutes to go, Mike Pelini hit a three to pull the Cardinals ahead for good.
Pelini scored 5 of his last 9 points in the final two minutes.
Matt Brennan led the way for Mooney with 10 points.
Zach Kassem led the way for Poland with 15 points.
Mooney improves to 2-2 on the season while Poland dropped to 0-1.