WATCH: ‘As good as we want to be’ Late Mooney rally lifts Cardinals past Poland

Mike Pelini scored 5 points in the final two minutes to help Mooney get the win over Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys basketball team pulled even for the year as the Cardinals topped Poland Saturday night 38-34 in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic.

Down one with under two minutes to go, Mike Pelini hit a three to pull the Cardinals ahead for good.

Pelini scored 5 of his last 9 points in the final two minutes.

Matt Brennan led the way for Mooney with 10 points.

Zach Kassem led the way for Poland with 15 points.

Mooney improves to 2-2 on the season while Poland dropped to 0-1.