WATCH: Anderson & Fryda combine for 37; Boardman stays perfect for first time in two decades

Derrick Anderson scored a game-high 20 points for the Spartans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman stays perfect as the Spartans went on the road and came away with a 52-37 win over Mooney.

Derrick Anderson scored 20 points and grabbed six boards for Boardman.

Tommy Fryda also added 17 points while connecting on five three-point baskets.

Mooney was outscored in the second half by 10-points (32-22).

The Cardinals fall to 2-3 as they’ll await Chaney next Friday for their first Steel Valley Conference tilt.

The Spartans (5-0) will play host to Poland on Friday.

It is the first time since 1999-2000 that Boardman has started a season 5-0.