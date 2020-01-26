WATCH: Amazing saves by Gamblers goalie gives Green Bay win over the Phantoms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Green Bay goalie Nicholas Grabko made several key saves in the third period to help the Gamblers get the win over the Phantoms 4-2 Saturday at the Covelli Centre.
Green Bay got on the board first when Ryan O’Reilly blasted a one-timer home to give the Gamblers a 1-0 lead.
Youngstown would tie the game up just over four minutes in the 2nd period when Jan Kern found the back of the net to make it 1-1.
Green Bay would score the next two to take a 3-1 lead before Aiden Gallacher made it 3-2 just before the end of the 2nd period.
That is when Grabko stole the show, making several stops on the power play to keep the Phantoms at bay.
He finished with 19 saves on the night.