WATCH: Altawil’s fancy footwork leads to thrilling go-ahead goal for Howland

Sports

Howland rallied past Lexington 3-2 in dramatic fashion in the Division II State Semifinals.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland’s topped Lexington 3-2 in the Division II Boys’ Soccer State Semifinals Wednesday night at Barberton High School.

With the game tied 2-2 late in the second half, Gabriel Altawil set the Tigers up for the win with some fancy footwork, and an amazing feed to teammate Austin Stassinis who tallied the go-ahead goal.

Watch the video to see the thrilling go-ahead goal.

Howland advances to face Tippecanoe in the Division II State Final Sunday at 1 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com