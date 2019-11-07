WATCH: Altawil’s fancy footwork leads to thrilling go-ahead goal for Howland

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland’s topped Lexington 3-2 in the Division II Boys’ Soccer State Semifinals Wednesday night at Barberton High School.



With the game tied 2-2 late in the second half, Gabriel Altawil set the Tigers up for the win with some fancy footwork, and an amazing feed to teammate Austin Stassinis who tallied the go-ahead goal.



Watch the video to see the thrilling go-ahead goal.

Howland advances to face Tippecanoe in the Division II State Final Sunday at 1 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus.