All in the Family: Brungard’s helping pave the way for Springfield’s success

A family connection has helped Springfield reach the state semifinals for the first time in school history

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When you think of quarterbacks that have played in the Valley, one of the first that comes to mind is former Springfield and Youngstown State University standout Mark Brungard.

Now, the Springfield assistant coach is watching another son take the reigns of the offense.

“It is a truly, magical feeling right now,” said Brungard.

“But we are so focused on the next week that I don’t think you will fully realize until a few months from now.”

It has been a storybook season for the Springfield Tigers. This 2019 team reaching levels no other has in school history, and they are doing it with a familiar name as their quarterback.

“Growing up in the family, you know, I have always heard about my dad and how he is so good,” says Springfield sophomore quarterback Beau Brungard.

“I have never tried to let that get in the way of my own success. He has always helped me along the way, I look up to him so much.”

“Whenever you coach a position that is having success, you feel good as a coach,” said Beau’s dad Mark.

“And I have the double blessing of feeling good as a father. And you know, our center is pretty good, too.”

That center is Brungard’s middle son and Beau’s big brother, Brady.

“I enjoy the fact that one gets to hand the ball to the other and both are contributors to our team’s success,” said Mark Brungard

“I think we can take our relationship growing up and transfer that over to the football field,” said Beau.

“Just the chemistry and what we know about each other and we can just translate that into the football field and play together.”

“It makes it even more special to me from a personal standpoint,” said Brady.

“Knowing I got Beau out there, my Dad up in the box, it is just really special and Beau is a really special player and makes big days when Dad calls the right plays. Playing for my dad is pretty special and not many people get to do that. Just watching him from a young age when he was at Poland and then coming to coach us, it is real neat and special.”

Now the Brungard’s and the Tigers are just two wins away from not just calling each other family, but state champions.

“Just to be able to continue to work together, stay together another week,” said Mark.

“That would be tremendous, we just love being together, this whole team. But if we got this community to Canton next week, that would be something that few people would ever forget.”