NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls boys basketball team defeated Campbell, 63-40 Friday at Newton Falls High School.

With the win, the Tigers captured their first conference title since 2009. They improve to 18-3 on the season and finish AAC Blue play with an 11-1 record.



Newton Falls quickly built a double-digit lead in the first half and led 32-16 at the break.

Josh Honeycutt led the charge with a game-high 20 points, while Adam Honeycutt had 13.