WATCH: ‘A statement game for us’ LaBrae earns win over rival Newton Falls for 8th-straight victory

Connor Meyer and Aidan Stephens scored in double-figures to help LaBrae past rival Newton Falls

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WLBN) – LaBrae got revenge Friday night from an earlier loss this season against rival Newton Falls, topping the Tigers at home 47-45.

The difference was a 3rd quarter surge by the Vikings, a quick 7-0 run gave LaBrae the lead that they would not give back.

Connor Meyer led the way for the Vikings with 18 points while Aidan Stephens had 12.

For Newton Falls, Cole Marquette led the way with 13 while Adam Honeycutt had 10.

The two teams are now tied for 1st place in the AAC Blue.