WATCH: “A respect thing” – Struthers boys seek revenge against Poland in Friday’s “Game of the Week”

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team is looking to avenge their lone loss of the season to Poland Friday in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Back on January 3rd, the Wildcats lost to Poland in overtime, 57-56. Since then, Struthers has bounced back with four straight wins to improve their record to 10-1 overall.

WKBN caught up with Struthers head coach Michael Wernicki and junior Trey Metzka to hear their thoughts on Friday’s big game.

