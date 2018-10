WATCH: 59 yard touchdown strike for Hubbard before halftime Video

Struthers and Hubbard were the feature of the WKBN 27 High School Football Game of the Week.



After two quick scores in the second quarter, an interception by JayQuan Odem setup a Davion Daniels' 59 yard strike to Dean Thomas, putting the Eagles up 21-0 at halftime.



