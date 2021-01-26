Watch: 500 wins! Poland’s Grisdale in rare company after reaching historic milestone

Ken Grisdale becomes just the 47th boys coach in Ohio history to accomplish the feat

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team defeated Jefferson, 64-45 Tuesday as coach Ken Grisdale earned his 500th career victory.

Grisdale, now in his 28th season as the boys’ coach at Poland, becomes just the 47th boys coach in Ohio basketball history to accomplish the feat. His overall record is now 500-156.

Grisdale’s list of accomplishments includes 15 league titles, 10 district championships and three regional crowns.

“It’s special, you know, I sat in my office and I was looking at the wall where I have all the kids over the years,” Grisdale said. “This is the 28th year and just to think of all the memories, all the great kids I had and great assistant coaches.”

Grisdale confirmed to Sports Team 27 that this will be his last year of coaching at Poland. His plan is to retire so he can watch his daughter Jackie play college basketball.

“For someone to be at the same place for 28 years in today’s age, I think that’s impossible, you won’t see that very often. I probably could go another 10 years if it weren’t for my daughter going to college and I want to be able to follow her. I want to be remembered as a guy that worked his tail off to give kids the best opportunity to be successful.”

With the win, Poland improves to 10-3 on the season. The Bulldogs were led by Ross Dedo with a game-high 18 points, while Brody Todd had 12. Christian Colosimo and Jack Fulton finished with 10 points apiece.