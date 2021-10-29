WATCH: 50 yards in the air, 80 yards for TD on ‘Game of the Week’

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing 13-0 early in the second quarter in a first-round Division II playoff matchup against Austintown Fitch, Warren Harding QB Dalys Jett dropped a BOMB on the Fitch defense to put the Raiders on the board.

Watch the video above to see Jett show off his arm strength in an 83-yard touchdown pass to Dom Foster.