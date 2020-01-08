WATCH: 4th quarter surge helps Struthers fend off South Range in NE8 battle

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team rallied past South Range, 60-58 Tuesday in a Northeast 8 battle at the Struthers Fieldhouse.
The Raiders set the tone early in the first half, thanks to their effective zone defense and patience on the offensive side of the floor. South Range led 29-23 at halftime, but the Wildcats would rally in the second half.
Junior Brandon Washington scored 8 of his 11 points in the 4th quarter, including two free throws with 10 seconds left for the go-ahead points. A last second shot from the Raiders was off the mark.
Chris Brooks led the way for South Range with a game-high 25 points. Nate Brown and Dante DiGaetano each had 9 points.
Aidan Slocum paced the Wildcats with 18 points, while Carson Ryan added 16 and Trey Metzka 13 points of his own.
With the win, Struthers improves to 7-1 on the season, while South Range drops to 5-3.