WATCH: 49ers team owner talks about Youngstown support for Super Bowl LIV

"We're going to do everything we can to win it," said John York, co-chairman of the San Francisco 49ers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “There are very few cities in the United States who have three [NFL] teams,” said John York, co-chairman of the San Francisco 49ers. “Youngstown has the Browns, the Steelers and the 49ers. I recognize that if the Browns and Steelers are doing really well, we’re in third place. But we are there, always.”

Since Edward DeBartolo, Sr. brought the team in 1977, the 49ers have played in 46 playoff games and won five Super Bowls.

Next Sunday will be their seventh trip to the big game and an opportunity to win their sixth Lombardi trophy.

Not bad for a team that won just four games last year and finished tied for the second-worst record in the NFL.

“I think, truthfully, even though we were 4-12 last year, with the way that I described the season, I could see the potential,” York said.

Half of San Francisco’s losses last year were by eight points or less and with some key additions to the roster in the off-season…

“All of a sudden, we had a team,” York said. “But to say that we knew we would be where we are today, I don’t know that it’s easy to say that ever. And we’re just pleased that we’re in the Super Bowl and we’re going to do everything we can to win it.”