WATCH: #3 South Dakota State spoils homecoming with comeback win over #17 Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since 2004, Youngstown State has started conference play 0-2 after the Penguins fell at home to #3 South Dakota State 38-28 Saturday night.

The Penguins led 14-3 at halftime but allowed 35 points in the 2nd half.

YSU had a chance late but on 3rd down J’Bore Gibbs slashed through the Youngstown State defense for a 63-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.

YSU drops to 4-2 and has lost back-to-back games.

The Penguins will travel to Southern Illinois on October 19th for a 3PM kickoff.