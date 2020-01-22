WATCH: 26-point turnaround! McDonald uses monster 2nd half to beat Bristol

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team overcame a 14-point halftime deficit and ultimately cruised to an 83-71 victory over Bristol Tuesday at McDonald High School.
The Panthers came out aggressive in the first half and built a double-digit lead, up 46-32 at the break.
But the second half was all about the Blue Devils (14-1), who outscored 25-7 in the 3rd quarter. Five McDonald players were in double figures in a rounded team effort.
Zach Rasile led the charge with 25 points, while Jake Portolese (17), Dominic Carkido (14), Eli Street (14), and Parker Higgins (10) also had big games for the Blue Devils.
Bristol (9-3) was led by senior Matt Church with a game-high 27 points.