DENVER, Colorado (WKBN) – The Washington Nationals have selected Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ second baseman Darren Baker with the 293rd selection in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Baker was taken in the 10th round on Monday.

He is the son of current Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker.

Darren played two games with the Scrappers this season, hitting .500 with a run scored and two walks. He also struck out two times.

He is the first Scrappers’ player drafted since entering the MLB Draft League this past year.