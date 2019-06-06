Washed Out! Rain forces Grove City to wait for state quarterfinal game

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa (WKBN) – Mother Nature has caused the PIAA state quarterfinal matchups at Slippery Rock to be moved from Thursday to Friday due to wet field conditions.

Grove City was supposed to play their PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal Thursday at 4PM against Elizabeth Forward, instead that game has been moved to Friday at 4PM at Slippery Rock University.

It will be the third game of a triple-header Friday with Laurel vs. Cranberry scheduled for 12PM and West Greene vs. Clarion at 2PM.

Grove City won the District 10 title for the first time since 2003 last week, and defeated Knock 4-0 in the first round of the state tournament on Monday.