WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion sophomore catcher Addie Warzala picked up three runs batted in on a second-inning triple that started the Flashes’ offensive outburst as they went on to beat Labrae 12-0.

Warzala finished 2-2 with a walk, two doubles and a team-high four RBIs while both Bella Meyer and Morgan Davis finished a perfect 3-3 at the plate.

In the circle, sophomore Gabby Gradishar tossed five shutout innings with 12 strikeouts while going 1-3 on offense.

Labrae drops to 1-2 on the year while Champion improves to 3-1 and a perfect 3-0 in conference play on the young season.