BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Warriors crushed the Crestview Rebels 53-6.
Watch all the highlights from this game in the video above.
Crestview (1-3) will travel to LaBrae in week seven. Brookfield (4-1) will visit Newton Falls.
