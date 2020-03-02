West Branch Girls to meet Perry in Sweet 16

Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors with 13 in their 1-point win over Poland

West Branch nipped Poland in District Final to advance to Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch returns to the Regional Semifinals to face a Perry team which is no stranger to the field of sixteen. The Warriors have won 15 of their last 16. The Pirates have come away victorious in 14 of their final 16 outings. Something has to give as they’ll square off in the nightcap tomorrow at Barberton High School.

2020 OHSAA Division II Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

March 3, 2020 at 8 pm at Barberton High School

Perry (20-5) vs. #7 West Branch (22-3)

Game Notes

-As of three days before New Year’s, the Pirates were sitting on a 6-3 record after dropping their Mentor Holiday Tournament opener to Cleveland Heights by five points (43-38). Perry went onto score wins in 14 of their next 16 outings to reach the regional round in Barberton.

-In the Ashtabula District, Perry took down top-seeded West Geauga – 62-46 – to win back-to-back district crowns. On January 15, the Wolverines bested Perry – 42-38.

-Last year, the Lady Pirates were edged by eventual-Regional champ St. Vincent-St. Mary (60-52) in the Regional Semifinal.

-West Branch got by Poland – 44-43 – to win the Austintown District title. Peyton Alazaus (13) and Anna Lippiatt (11) each scored in double-figures. Each connected on a trio of three-point baskets. Carly Scarpitti contributed with 9 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. Just a year ago, it was the Lady Bulldogs who eliminated West Branch in the District Semifinal (34-26).

-The Lady Warriors are back in the Regional round for the 5th time in the past 7 years.

Winner to play either #6 Laurel or Norton on Friday at 7 pm at Barberton High School