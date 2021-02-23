Warriors dominate inside and out in first round tournament victory

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch Warriors took advantage of both their guard and post play in subduing the Hubbard Eagles 71-36 in the first-round action of the OHSAA Division II tournament. The win improves the Warriors to 17-6 on the season while the Eagles close the year with a 5-14 mark.



The Warriors were led by Jaxon Hendershott with 15 points while Dru DeShields added 14, Nick Wilson 12, and Josh Gregory with 10. DeShields would also yanked down 13 rebounds to lead the Warriors on the boards.



“We played a good game tonight and we knew coming in that we just had to play our game because this is the first playoff win in five years for us. So it is a pretty big deal for us,” Warriors senior center Josh Gregory remarked.



The Warriors will now advance to play the fifteen-seeded and league rival Marlington this Friday at home. The Warriors split their two games with the Dukes in the regular season.



The Warriors led the contest from the opening tip to the final buzzer as they jumped out to an 18-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Nick Wilson would drill a three with just 2 seconds remaining before halftime to give the Warriors a commanding 32-15 lead at intermission.



“We worked the ball inside early and then it kind of became a domino effect from there,” Warriors coach Michael Brown said. “Then we got some quality shots from Jaxon (Hendershott) who is obviously shooting the ball well. They are a very unselfish group that I don’t know if I ever played on a team or coached a team that has chemistry quite like these guys. They are a really tight group.”



The Eagles came out to start the second half by showing a lot of spirit with a quick 6-0 run before the Warriors regained control of the game with a 6-0 run and then with consecutive treys by DeShields and Hendershott they held a 46-25 lead at the end of the third quarter.



“Their guards are very physical. That is a good aggressive playing team that knows where each and everyone is on the floor,” Eagles coach Joe Bornemiss said. “We knew that going in, we knew they have a big kid (Gregory), but we wanted to try to guard the perimeter as best we could. And when you don’t match up with strength on the perimeter it sometimes creates a problem. As the game goes on it starts to wear on you.”



The Warriors would go on to outscore the Eagles 25-11 in the final frame to take home the 35-point margin victory. The Warriors would get 13 points from their bench in the final period.



“We are proud of what our seniors have overcome to get to 17 wins and now with a home game Friday to get to a District semi-final if we win. It is a really positive thing,” Brown remarked.



The Eagles were led by Ryan Laird who put up 12 points on the night. Riley Heckert would have 7 and Andrew Frank would add 6 points to the Eagle’s cause.



“I love these kids. I wouldn’t want any other group with these seniors,” Bornemiss stated. “They never quit, they work their tails off and play as hard as they can. It was hard to get in a rhythm. It was rough (the season). But it was a year where I thought our young kids got a good look at a D2 program. We have some good young kids coming through that got to see what a D2 program looks like physically. That’s where we need to get to.”

