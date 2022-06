BROOKLINE, Mass. (WKBN) – Warren’s Jason Kokrak shot 75 on Friday and missed the cut at the 122nd U.S. Open.

Kokrak was five over on day two of the tournament and finished plus-four overall.

Joel Dahmen and Collin Morikawa are tied for the lead at five-under. It is the first time in Dahmen’s career that he heads into the weekend with any part of a 36-hole lead.

Five players were tied for third, including defending champion Jon Rahm and 2011 winner Rory McIlroy.